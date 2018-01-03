Boise man accused of threatening woman with scissors, screwdriver

Tyler Schroeder (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A Boise man is behind bars accused of threatening a woman with scissors and a screwdriver.

37-year-old Tyler Schroeder was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a hotel near the Boise Airport. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

The arrest stemmed from an altercation on the afternoon of Dec. 28. Boise police say multiple witnesses called into dispatch to report an assault which occurred inside a moving vehicle in the downtown area.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the victim at Avenue E and Logan Street. According to investigators, Schroeder and the woman were driving in the car together when, at one point, he became angry and threatened her with scissors and a screwdriver.

Police say Schroeder fled the vehicle and remained at large until Tuesday's arrest.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

© 2018 KTVB-TV