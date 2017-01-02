Boise man accused of raping woman, stealing car

Christopher Harvey (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A Boise man is behind bars facing felony rape and grand theft charges after police say he assaulted a woman then stole a vehicle in an attempt to escape officers.

According to Boise Police, 22-year-old Christopher Harvey battered a woman early Saturday morning in Nampa before driving her to Boise where he forced her into a sexual act.

At about 7:30 a.m., the woman was able to get away and call police while Harvey was in a convenience store. That's when police say Harvey stole a vehicle on Lemhi Street. The vehicle was found about two hours later stuck in a snow bank. Officers located Harvey walking along Federal Way near Protest Road.

Investigators say Harvey had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on a long list of charges including rape, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, and possession of stolen property.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The alleged victim was taken to a Boise hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

