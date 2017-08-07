Boise man accused of assaulting child, officers

Muhoza Ndengeyf (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A Boise man faces several felony charges after police say he assaulted a two people, including a child, then resisted arrest.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Whispering Pines apartment complex. A resident there reported to police that man was trying to get into the resident's apartment.

Officers found the man, identified as 20-year-old Muhoza Ndengeyf of Boise, in another apartment. Investigators said Ndengeyf had assaulted two other people in the apartment, including a child.

When police tried to arrest him, Ndengeyf fought back, police said, and officers used a Taser in order to get him to stop resisting.

Ndengeyf was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated battery, injury to a child, and assault or battery on police. He is also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

