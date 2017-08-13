Boise homeowner shot while chasing down burglar

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a homeowner following a burglary at a North Boise home early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 27th Street and Stewart Avenue just after 7 a.m. Police say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the homeowner found a man burglarizing his home on the 2600 block of Regan Avenue. The homeowner confronted the burglar, who ran away from the home with stolen property. The homeowner gave chase and again confronted the suspect, who then pulled a gun and shot the homeowner.

The homeowner returned to his home and met with police before he was taken to the hospital. Officers, including a K-9, searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

The burglar is described as a white man, approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He had blondish-brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black t-shirt, or possibly a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black tactical-style backpack.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

