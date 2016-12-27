Boise car theft suspect arrested after standoff in stolen car

Leon Jason Fortner (Photo: Nampa police)

NAMPA - A Boise man was arrested Tuesday after a standoff in the car he's accused of stealing.

Nampa police said they received report that a car stolen in Boise on Monday had been tracked to Nampa.

The vehicle's owners told Nampa police that they had left the car running and unattended for a few minutes while they went inside. When they came back, the car was gone.

The owners used the tracking device on the car to determine that it was near Franklin Road and Interstate 84.

Officers found the car, and a man - later identified as 48-year-old Leon Jason Fortner - was inside.

Police said Fortner refused officers' commands, and a 45-minute standoff ensued. He would not show his hands, police said, and he kept them hidden under a blanket.

Officers broke out some windows and arrested Fortner after a brief struggle.

A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was also recovered from the car.

Fortner was booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and obstruct and delay.

Nampa police remind drivers that leaving a running vehicle unattended is an invitation for thieves, and that drivers can also be cited.

