Body found by hunters in Owyhee County desert

BOISE - The Owyhee County sheriff says a body was found by hunters in the Bruneau desert area on Saturday. The man's death is being treated as suspicious.

Sheriff Perry Grant says after initial investigation of the remains it was determined that there were suspicious circumstances and it would take many more hours to investigate than his department can encompass. Grant has asked the Idaho State Police with its crime lab to take the lead on the investigation.

The cause of death remains under investigation. The victim is a male but his age and identity are unknown at this time. It's unclear how long the body has been in the desert.

An ISP spokesman says it will likely be at least a couple days before any new information about this case is released.

