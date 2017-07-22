Bodies found inside Burley home

BURLEY - The death of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Burley is being investigated as a homicide.
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home on Overland Avenue on Thursday evening, and found a man and woman dead in the basement.
Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that autopsies were conducted Friday.
Names have not been released, and authorities have not said whether they are searching for a suspect.
