Bodies found inside Burley home

BURLEY - The death of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Burley is being investigated as a homicide.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home on Overland Avenue on Thursday evening, and found a man and woman dead in the basement.

Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that autopsies were conducted Friday.

Names have not been released, and authorities have not said whether they are searching for a suspect.

© 2017 Associated Press