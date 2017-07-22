KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Bodies found inside Burley home

Associated Press , KTVB 4:46 PM. MDT July 22, 2017

BURLEY - The death of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Burley is being investigated as a homicide.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home on Overland Avenue on Thursday evening, and found a man and woman dead in the basement.

Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that autopsies were conducted Friday.

Names have not been released, and authorities have not said whether they are searching for a suspect.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories