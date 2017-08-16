Battery suspect grabbed, kissed woman at Boise business, police say

A battery suspect grabbed a woman against her will and kissed her at a Boise business, police said. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - A battery suspect grabbed a woman against her will and kissed her at a Boise business, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a business near Overland Road and Vinnell Way where, according to witness reports, a man touched a woman, grabbed her against her will and kissed her twice on the face.

The woman didn't know the man.

The suspect is described as white, possibly with a tan complexion and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He appears to have gray hair in surveillance photos, and he was wearing a gray T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

