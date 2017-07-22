KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Bank robbed in northwest Boise

KTVB 5:55 PM. MDT July 22, 2017

BOISE - Boise Police are looking for a bank robber.

The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along State Street near Gary Lane, at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Albertsons at the Northgate Shopping Center.

Police have released security camera pictures of the suspect, who is described as a white man, six feet tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a white hat, navy blue shirt and jeans at the time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677). You can also leave a tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories