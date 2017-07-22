Bank robbed in northwest Boise

BOISE - Boise Police are looking for a bank robber.

The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along State Street near Gary Lane, at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Albertsons at the Northgate Shopping Center.

BPD looking for bank robbery suspect. Happened at 1:30pm on the 7100 block of State St. Tips call 377-6790/343-COPS (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IBAu1GJBZm — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 22, 2017

Police have released security camera pictures of the suspect, who is described as a white man, six feet tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a white hat, navy blue shirt and jeans at the time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677). You can also leave a tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

