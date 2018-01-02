KTVB
Close

Authorities looking for man who damaged gate at Expo Idaho

KTVB , KTVB 5:30 PM. MST January 02, 2018

BOISE - Investigators with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are hoping someone will recognize a man they say caused about $1,000 worth of damage to a gate at Expo Idaho.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the man broke off a padlock then drove his car over the gate to Expo Idaho's 4H pens. The crime happened in late November, officials said.

The tweet included a screen grab from surveillance video showing a man standing next to a small white passenger car.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his car is encouraged to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

© 2018 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories