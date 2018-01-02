Authorities looking for man who damaged gate at Expo Idaho

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released a screengrab from surveillance video showing a man who authorities say caused $1,000 worth of damage to a gate at Expo Idaho. (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE - Investigators with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are hoping someone will recognize a man they say caused about $1,000 worth of damage to a gate at Expo Idaho.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the man broke off a padlock then drove his car over the gate to Expo Idaho's 4H pens. The crime happened in late November, officials said.

The tweet included a screen grab from surveillance video showing a man standing next to a small white passenger car.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his car is encouraged to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who caused $1,000 worth of damage to a gate at Expo Idaho. (Photo: ACSO)

Do you recognize this man or the car he is next to? He broke off a padlock then drove over the gate to the 4H pens at Expo Idaho in late November, causing over $1,000 in damage. Call ACSO dispatch at (208) 377-6790 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/ruJvK7H9VP — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 2, 2018

