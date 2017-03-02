Armed transient Tased after fleeing from Meridian police

Meridian Police (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - A man with a knife harassed people at a convenience store, entered an occupied home and forced his way through fenced yards before he was finally Tased and arrested, Meridian police said.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. Thursday to a report of a suspicious man harassing customers and workers at the Fast Eddy's near Ustick Road and Venable Lane.

As police were responding, the man fled from his vehicle on foot. Police then received a report that a man matching the suspect's description was displaying a knife and running toward the area of West Sedgwick Street and North Vallin Avenue.

At one point, the man entered an occupied home in the 600 block of West Claire Court, pushed past the resident and stole some car keys after brandishing a knife.

Homeowners helped police find the man, who was wielding a fixed-blade knife, in the 700 block of West Sedgwick.

Police said the man damaged private property by forcing his way into fenced yards while trying to elude police.

The suspect - identified as 28-year-old Lantz H. Reeves - was Tased by a Meridian officer and arrested.

Reeves was booked into the Ada County Jail on the following misdemeanor charges: resisting and obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property, and providing false Information to law enforcement.

Reeves also was charged with a number of felonies: two counts of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, armed robbery and two felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for forgery.

(© 2017 KTVB)