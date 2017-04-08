Armed robbers hit Twin Falls restaurant

Security picture from La Fiesta restaurant on Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls. Police say an armed robbery occurred there shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

TWIN FALLS - A man and woman stole money, keys and a phone from another man and woman at gunpoint outside the La Fiesta restaurant on Blue Lakes Blvd. N., the Twin Falls Police Dept. says.

Police responded to the restaurant just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from Lt. Terry Thueson, a male employee and his girlfriend were closing the business, and after they locked the doors to leave, a man and a woman approached the employee and his girlfriend from the trash bins on the far east side of the parking lot.

The male robber pulled a handgun from his sweatshirt and demanded money. The restaurant employee gave up the tips he had earned Friday night. The female robber demanded the other woman's keys and phone.

The robbers fled east and ditched the phone and keys.

Twin Falls Police canine Enzo tracked the suspects to the Super 8 Motel parking lot, where the track was lost.

The male suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and is described as 5' 6" to 5'8" tall.

The female suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt or jacket with a furry-edged hood.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Dept. at (208) 735-4357.

