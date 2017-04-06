Armed man robs Nampa restaurant

Police are looking for the man who robbed this Sonic restaurant in Nampa Thursday morning. (Photo: Tyson White)

NAMPA - Nampa Police say a man robbed a Sonic Drive-In restaurant at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the 1100 block of 12th Avenue Road.

Two employees were inside the restaurant when the robber came in, grabbed one of the workers, put a knife to his neck and dragged him to the cash register.

The robber took an unknown amount of cash from the register before running away.

Police have not located or identified a suspect.

The robber is described as a thinly-built man, about 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and around 170 pounds. He was wearing all black with a red bandana over his face.

If anyone has information, please call the Nampa Police Department at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

