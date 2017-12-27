'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Twin Falls County

Aaron Segelson (Photo: Twin Falls Co. Sheriff's Office)

HOLLISTER, Idaho -- The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a wanted man who ran away after a car crash Tuesday.

Authorities warn that 39-year-old Aaron T. Segelson should be considered "armed and dangerous," describing him as a gang member with "violent tendencies."

According to the sheriff's office, Segelson crashed his vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 25 just before 5 p.m. Segelson, who may be carrying a 9mm pistol, ran away from his wrecked vehicle and went into Hollister, where he is believed to have been picked up and given a ride.

People living in the Hollister area are urged to be vigilant, and keep their doors and vehicles locked until Segelson is captured.

The sheriff's office said Segelson has a warrant out for his arrest, but information about his charges was not immediately available. He has a history of drug use and escape, according to investigators.

Idaho State Police is assisting in the search. Anyone who spots Segelson or knows where he may be is asked to contact law enforcement.

© 2017 KTVB-TV