Mom, 1-year-old son taken at gunpoint; Amber Alert issued

KUSA - An Amber Alert has been issued for a woman and her 1-year-old son after they were taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend Thursday morning in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Adams and her son Zayed Adams were abducted in the 7400 block of Dexter Street at around 11:30 a.m.

They were forced into a grey Honda Sedan by Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He may have a shaved head now, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap.

Authorities are canvassing the area, and multiple agencies are investigating this incident. Venzor-Gonzalez is considered armed and dangerous.

Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez is wanted.

While CBI initially said the vehicle had been found, they later said it wasn't. The Adams County Sheriff's Office now says the empty sedan was located in the 1700 block of Cypress Street in Pueblo with no one inside.

Samantha is described as Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. She’s about 5-feet 2-inches and 160 pounds. She also has a cancer-surviving tattoo and a butterfly on her wrist. Her son has black eyes and brown hair.

Venzor-Gonzalez is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 120 pounds and about 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office held a press conference at 5 p.m. regarding the incident. Can't see the video below? Click here.

