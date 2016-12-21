After fire, thieves target families' apartments

Firefighters work to put out a fire at the Arbor Crossing Apartments in Boise on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Photo: Brian Holmes / KTVB)

BOISE - Just 10 days after a fire at a Boise apartment complex killed one person and displaced several families, some of those families returned on Tuesday to find that someone had rummaged through their apartments, stealing a number of belongings.

The Boise Police Department says they're currently investigating three burglaries in the Arbor Crossing Apartments. The first was reported Monday afternoon, after the person living there discovered a safe and jewelry missing. The other two burglaries were reported on Tuesday.

Ahmad Nematullah tells KTVB that for the past 10 days he and his wife had been living in a hotel room, but on Tuesday, thanks to the help from Airbnb and the International Rescue Committee, they were able to get into a home.

"We have a house the Red Cross they rent for us, like a house for one month," Nematullah said.

Just as things were about to get better, Nematullah found out on Tuesday most of his possessions were stolen.

"My TV was stolen, computer, laptop," he said.

Nematullah learned of the burglary when he and his wife stopped at the complex to check their mail. After finding the door to their apartment unlocked, they noticed that many of their belongings were missing. Nematullah estimates the losses at about $5,000.

"In my mind it's hard to explain, but its panic," Nematullah said. "I was shocked. How come it's happened?"

Boise Police also received a report from Abdu Ahmed on Tuesday. Ahmed tells KTVB that he and his wife went by their apartment to pick up some of his wife's jewelry.

"When I get to the apartment, big TV 50 inches is gone, and my stuff is a mess," Ahmed said, adding that some of his instruments, luggage, and his son's birth certificate were also stolen.

Fortunately he was able to recover his wife's jewelry, but said the items stolen were worth about $1,000.

"I'm afraid because we don't pick up our stuff, it's still in the apartment until we can get an apartment," he said. "I don't know maybe the other stuff, I'm not sure it's safe or not."

Cottonwood Residential, the property management company for Arbor Crossing, issued the following statement Wednesday:

"In the aftermath of the tragic fire which occurred at Arbor Crossing Apartments on December 10, 2016, management staff has been working around the clock to coordinate relief and relocation efforts for the residents of 24 apartment homes which were affected by fire and smoke damage. Due to the extent of the damage, regulatory authorities required all affected units to be vacated until their condition and safety could be stabilized and verified.



"Because of the potential dangers presented by the damaged units, management, following typical protocol, hired a professional contractor to: secure the perimeter of the affected building with 9-foot fencing, install temporary locks on those units whose doors were compromised during the evacuation, and provide temporary security personnel dedicated to monitoring the affected building and surrounding area.



"Staff has been working to provide residents with access to these units as soon as entrance is approved by engineering and regulatory personnel. Additionally, staff is working with residents and local authorities to address any issues or concerns that have arisen in connection with the residents’ displacement, including working with law enforcement as necessary."

The International Rescue Committee has set up a donation center for those impacted by the fire and the burglaries. If you would like to help out, call (208) 344-1792.

