Ada jail deputy fired after attempted strangulation charge

Matthew Pond (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL - An Ada County sheriff's jail deputy was fired Monday after being charged in connection with an incident at his Caldwell home on Feb. 17.

The sheriff's office said Matthew Pond, 28, was charged with attempted strangulation.

Pond reported the incident to his supervisor at the jail on Feb. 18 and was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation's outcome.

The sheriff's office said a judge issued a felony arrest warrant for Pond on Friday. He turned himself in Monday evening and was booked into the Canyon County jail.

Pond had been a detention deputy since May 2015.

Caldwell police are investigating.





(© 2017 KTVB)