Ada County deputy shoots at man after short pursuit

ADA COUNTY - An Ada County deputy shot at a man who drove his SUV into a sheriff's office patrol vehicle early Saturday, officials said.

The events that led to the shooting started with deputies investigating a domestic disturbance call, the sheriff's office said.

At around 4:14 a.m., three deputies went to a home in the 10000 block of W. Jerry Peak Street to investigate a report of a fight.

Two of the deputies got out of their cars and started talking to 35-year-old Michael L. Jockumsen of Meridian, who was sitting in a Ford Expedition that was on the street.

Deputies determined that Jockumsen was involved in the incident, and they asked him to get out of the vehicle. He took off instead.

Two of the deputies returned to their vehicles and followed the suspect. After a 2-mile pursuit that lasted less than five minutes, the suspect lost control and spun out on South Solar Way.

One deputy drove in front of the suspect's vehicle to prevent him from driving away when both vehicles collided. Another deputy pulled in behind the Expedition.

Officials said the deputy in front of the suspect's vehicle saw Jockumsen reach down into the SUV and appeared to be looking for something. The deputy then fired two rounds at the suspect's vehicle. That deputy was the only one who shot at Jockumsen.

Jockumsen turned off the SUV and surrendered. Officials said he was not hit, and he wasn't injured in the incident.

None of the deputies appeared to have suffered significant injuries.

Jockumsen was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and taken to the Ada County Jail. He's charged with felony eluding and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and DUI - and officials said more charges are possible.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

