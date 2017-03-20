ACSO: Utah man busted with hallucinogenic mushrooms, pot, sword

Drugs seized after traffic stop (Photo: ACSO)

MERIDIAN -- A Utah man is behind bars after deputies say the found a collection of drugs and weapons inside his car after a Friday night traffic stop.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Lee Thomas Smith was pulled over at about 8 p.m. on Eagle Road near East Taconic Drive after deputies noticed one of his headlights was burned out.

But as the deputies talked to the driver, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office brought in K9 drug dog Nate, who alerted on the vehicle.

A search of the car turned up more than a pound of marijuana, divvied up into several plastic bags. Deputies say they also found a large bag of hallucinogenic mushrooms, hash oil, unidentified pills, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, a sword and more than $2,400 in cash.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges may be pending, the sheriff's office says.

Smith is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KTVB