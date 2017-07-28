ACSO: Suspects broke into ITD lot, went on joyride

(Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is working to find whoever broke into and Idaho Transportation Department equipment lot earlier this month before going on a joyride in the department vehicles.

Detectives are hoping to speak to a man who was seen outside the lot at about the same time people broke into the lot.

The break-in happened July 1 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Detectives say the culprits somehow got into the fenced and locked lot and climbed into an ITD van and truck. They then drove around the lot "at a high rate of speed," crashing into another parked ITD vehicle.

The van and both trucks were left with damage to their bumpers that cost upwards of $1,000 each to fix, authorities say.

A member of the public alerted authorities after seeing the vehicles speeding around inside the lot, but the joyriders were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Detectives have not identified any suspects, but want to speak to the cyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

