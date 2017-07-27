ACSO: Man jailed after attack inside Eagle home

Trevor Stebbins (Photo: Ada Co Jail)

EAGLE -- A Meridian man is facing felony charges after police say he went on a rampage inside an Eagle home late Tuesday night, attacking the homeowner and trashing the house.

Eagle Police went out to the house near West State Street and Eagle Road just after 10:30 p.m. after dispatchers received a report that 27-year-old Trevor James Stebbins had injured someone and was destroying the inside of the home.

Officers surrounded the house and called out to the people inside to come out. The victim, who lives in the house, walked out to police, telling them that Stebbins had hit her in the face with a heavy object. Police say the homeowner had visible injuries and a broken tooth.

The victim said Stebbins had also smashed a large flat-screen TV by throwing rocks at it and shattered a glass table. Police say the homeowner had been cut by the flying glass.

As paramedics treated the victim, officers spotted Stebbins insidde the house, moving toward a back door as if he was going to run away. When the suspect saw police outside, he retreated deeper into the home, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Eagle Police used a loudspeaker to call out to Stebbins, telling him to come out of the house and surrender. After several minutes, officers went up to the door, again demanding the suspect come out.

After several more minutes, Stebbins emerged, telling officers he had been asleep. He was taken into custody as he walked out the front door of the home.

Stebbins was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated battery and malicious injury to property, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was ordered to have no contact with his victim during a Wednesday afternoon arraignment. He's due back in court Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Aggravated battery carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while malicious injury to property is punishable by up to five years.

© 2017 KTVB-TV