ACSO: Kuna man hid in women's restroom, took photos with cellphone

Andrew Clinton Marshall (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A 19-year-old Kuna man was arrested over the weekend after police say he was caught taking photos of a woman in a public restroom stall.

Deputies were called out to the Fred Meyer in the 1400 block of West Chinden Boulevard in Meridian at about 2 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find Andrew Clinton Marshall sitting on the floor, surrounded by three men so he could not get away.

A woman at the store told the deputies she had been using the restroom when she saw a hand holding a phone moving out from the edge of the stall next to her own. The phone's camera was pointed towards her, she reported.

The woman said the person in the other stall pulled the phone back out of view, then again pushed it under the edge of the stall.

"By that point, the shock of seeing a phone had passed and she told whoever was in the stall to stop what they were doing," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The woman said she heard the toilet flush and the person with the phone leaving the stall. She followed to see Marshall darting out of the bathroom.

Deputies say the woman called out to her husband to grab the suspect, and he did. The woman then confronted Marshall, who apologized before trying to run away, she said.

The victim's husband pinned the suspect to the ground to hold him until law enforcement could get there. While on the floor, Marshall was spotted scrolling throrugh his phone, witnesses say. The woman's husband tried to grab it from him before he could delete evidence, but Marshall stuffed the device down his pants, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived moments later. As they handcuffed Marshall, a phone slid out of his pants leg and onto the floor. The suspect refused to let deputies look at the photos on his phone. After being interviewed, he was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Marshall is facing a felony charge of video voyeurism. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. He is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said reports indicate Marshall had not been in the Fred Meyer very long before the incident happened, but they are not sure if he has additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

