ACSO investigating reported attack near Table Rock

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman reported being attacked by two strangers near Table Rock.

The woman said she was followed and then punched by two men between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night. She reported the assault Monday afternoon, and deputies immediately launched their investigation.

A widely-circulated Instagram post shows the woman with a bruise under her eye.

"I went up to table rock alone and on my way back to my car two guys followed me and when I opened my car door they attacked me," she posted. "I believe they wanted my wallet but I fought back and this was the end result. I don't think this was their first time or their last. So please go up to table rock in groups, don't go alone."

According to the woman, the men punched her near the gate on the road, about a quarter-mile from the top of Table Rock.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 377-6790.

