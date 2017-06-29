ACSO: Boise teens used Snapchat to set up robbery victim

Syrus Tomaskovich and Ervey Tovar (Photo: Ada County Jail, Gooding County Jail)

BOISE -- Two young Boise men are facing felony charges after investigators say they used Snapchat to form a relationship with another teenager in order to rob him.

Syrus E. Tomaskovich, 19, and Ervey Tovar, 18, are both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the scheme.

The robbery happened May 30 in Eagle, investigators say.

The victim told police he and Tovar had developed a friendship over Snapchat over the course of several months, and made plans to drive to California together. Tovar and the victim had never met in person, deputies say.

The teen said he and Tovar were supposed to meet up the night of May 30 to leave for California. That night, the victim grabbed some cash and some clothing and went outside to meet him.

The two walked together for a short distance before another man - identified by the Ada County Sheriff's Office as Tomaskovich - jumped out from behind a bush, holding a gun and wearing a bandanna over his face.

The robber demanded wallets and cell phones from both the victim and Tovar, then ran away with the stolen items. The teen told investigators Tovar told him to stay put while he went to a nearby house to call police.

Tovar never returned, and never contacted the teen again, the victim said.

Eagle Police began investigating the case after the victim reported the robbery the next day. Eventually, they were able to identify Tomaskovich as the robber and Tovar as his accomplice.

Warrants for both men were issued Tuesday. Tovar was arrested that day in Gooding County. He remains held in the Gooding County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Tomaskovich was arrested Wednesday morning after he was pulled over near Ustick and Mitchell streets in Boise. Detectives found two loaded handguns in his car, according to the sheriff's office. He is also being held on a $500,000 bond.

Both suspects are due back in court in early July. If convicted, they will face a minimum of five years in prison.

© 2017 KTVB-TV