BOISE -- A father who told investigators he accidentally hurt his infant son is now facing child abuse charges.

William Paul Poston, 26, was taken into custody Sunday.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Poston called to tell deputies he might have hurt his two-month-old son when he "squeezed" him earlier Sunday morning. Poston said he had been trying to calm the crying baby.

By the time deputies got to the home near Maple Grove and Lake Hazel roads, someone else had already taken the baby to the hospital.

Detectives arrested the suspect after speaking with hospital personnel, who told them the boy suffered bruising on his arms. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of felony injury to child.

Poston's bond has been set at $100,000. He is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 20.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.





