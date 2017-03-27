3 suspects sought in series of burglaries

(Photo: BPD)

BOISE - Boise police are investigating three burglaries that happened early Saturday morning.

Surveillance pictures show three male suspects inside the businesses on W. Bridger Street.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the businesses, two of which are cell phone stores.

The suspects stole products and destroyed communication lines inside the building, including fire suppression systems and fiber optic lines.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.





