21-year-old charged in Caldwell shooting

Jose Mosqueda (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

CALDWELL -- Police say they have captured the gunman who shot another man during a fight at a Caldwell home late last month.

Jose Antonio Mosqueda, 21, of Nampa was arrested Monday, more than a week after the shooting.

Investigators say he shot a 37-year-old man in the abdomen during a fight in the 2600 block of South Montana Avenue - not far from Syringa Middle School - the night of Dec. 28.

By the time officers got out to the shooting scene, the gunman was gone and the victim had already been driven to a local hospital by his friends.

The man who was shot was ultimately transferred to a Boise hospital with serious injuries, police say. His name has not been released, and his current condition is unknown.

Caldwell Police Sgt. Joey Hoadley said Mosqueda and the victim knew each other, but declined to release details about what sparked the shooting.

Mosqueda is charged with felony aggravated battery, discharge of a weapon in city limits and a possible sentencing enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Canyon County Jail, then transferred to another area jail, police say. Mosqueda is due back in court Jan. 18.

