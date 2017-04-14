2 of 5 replica artifacts stolen from CSI recovered

(Photo: TFPD)

TWIN FALLS - Twin Falls police on Friday said two of the five replica artifacts stolen from the College of Southern Idaho have been recovered.

A search warrant was served to recover the Clovis Point replicas.

Police say a man came into the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on April 6, and investigators believe he broke into a display case and removed the replicas - worth a total of $15,000.

Authorities thanks the community for providing tips, and said a suspect has been identified.

CSI Herrett Center Exhibits and Collections Manager Joey Heck says the replicas were based on pre-historic artifacts that were found at a site near Fairfield, north of Twin Falls.

He says CSI acquired the real artifacts in the mid-1990s. The real versions are priceless and kept in a secure vault.

