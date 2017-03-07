2 charged with staging pizza shop robbery

Domino's Pizza (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Two people have been charged for their role in a staged robbery at a Domino's Pizza in southern Idaho.

The Times-News reports 20-year-old Katelyn Plaster and 35-year-old Nicholas Slane were charged Monday with burglary, conspiracy and grand theft.

A third suspect, 22-year-old Dustin Camryn Farnworth, was charged in the case last month.

Plaster was an employee of the Domino's in Twin Falls when police say she told investigators a masked gunman came into the store on Feb. 6 and stole money from the register.

Court documents say police later confronted Plaster about inconsistencies in her story and she admitted the robbery had been staged.

The three suspects are accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from the pizza shop.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings later this month and in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.