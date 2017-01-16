2 Bonner County deputies serving warrant shot in N. Idaho

Authorities are investigating after two Bonner County sheriff's deputies were shot while serving a search warrant Monday. (Photo: KREM)

BLANCHARD, Idaho (AP) - Two Bonner County sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Idaho.

Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were serving a warrant Monday when they were shot near the town of Blanchard.

Stinebaugh says he has limited information and doesn't know the extent of the injuries to the deputies or the circumstances of the shooting.

Officials say the deputies were transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene.

A Kootenai Health spokeswoman declined to release the conditions of the deputies.

Authorities say Kootenai County officials are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.