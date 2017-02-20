(Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise Police are searching for the armed robber or robbers who targeted two stores in Boise Monday morning.

The first robbery happened at 8:15 a.m. at the Jacksons Food Store at 897 South Cole Road. Police say the suspect walked into the gas station and demanded money from an employee, before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ten minutes later, a man matching the description of the robber held up another business, this time near the intersection of Cole Road and Emerald Street. He was last seen driving west on Emerald Road in a gold four-door sedan.

Witnesses at both locations described the robber as a younger, dark-skinned man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. In an extremely unclear surveillance photo released by investigators, the hoodie appears to have a white or gray logo on the front.

Police have not released whether the robber brandished a weapon or just told the employees he had one.

"The investigation is ongoing as to if these robberies are connected," Boise Police wrote in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

