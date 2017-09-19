Man shot in confrontation with Boise police

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot by Boise Police officers during a confrontation in a Boise parking lot.

Officers were called out to the Jack in the Box on Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road late Monday - just before midnight.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said the officers were sent out on a call of two people "acting suspiciously" inside the building. Once officers arrived, a male suspect took off running, he said.

"Officers pursued the suspect through several parking lots, behind businesses, at which point the suspect displayed a handgun," Bones said.

Police said the suspect - identified as 22-year-old Dakota Morris - continued to flee and brandish a firearm, despite officers' repeated commands to the suspect.

Additional officers responded to the scene.

Officers confronted Morris after he jumped over a fence into another parking lot. Three officers fired their weapons.

"Subsequent to a confrontation, the officers were forced to fire at the subject," Bones said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Morris until paramedics arrived, and he was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Morris will be taken into custody on outstanding warrants when he's released, and police said there are additional felony charges pending related to the events overnight.

Police said Investigators recovered a black Ruger handgun from the scene that's believed to belong to the Morris.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, although one officer suffered a slight injury while chasing after the suspect, Bones said.

Police said the officers involved are on administrative leave. They were identified as Officer M. Plaisted, who has been with Boise police for nine years; Officer V. Moreno, who has been with the department for two-and-a-half years; and Officer T. Schneider, who has been with Boise police for two years.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the shooting.

Police are also looking for a woman who was with Morris and fled before police arrived.

Police have identified 20-year-old Dallis Morris as a person with knowledge and would like to speak with her.

Anyone with information about Morris' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

