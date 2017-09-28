Coeur d'Alene police investigating possible dog poisonings

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—Coeur d’Alene law enforcement asked the public for information on possible dog poisonings in the area.

Authorities said at least two dogs have become sick after consuming the meat.

Reports said over the past few weeks residents in the Whistler Loops area of Riverstone and the neighborhood near 15th and Sherman have been finding pieces of meat on the ground.

Residents report that they think someone is deliberately trying to poison animals because they have picked up pieces of meat that looked like cooked pork, cooked steak, or raw meat, only to find more meat at a later time, according to a press release sent by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Officials said a veterinarian reported that the symptoms the dogs exhibited were consistent with poisoning.

The police department asked that anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

