Construction at Cole and Fairview starts Monday

BOISE - Drivers in Boise will start off the new year with new construction.

Beginning Monday, January 2, work will begin to widen and improve the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cole Road.

Cole just south of Fairview will be closed through late February so crews can replace a canal structure underneath the road.

Drivers will be detoured to Milwaukee Street and Curtis Road during the closure.

Businesses and homes next to the closure will still be accessible throughout construction.

You should expect delays and plan a different route if possible.





