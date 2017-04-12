St. Jude Dream Home officially dedicated

On Wednesday, Berkley Building Company hosted a floor signing to dedicate the St. Jude Dream Home with the help of some sponsors of the project. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

STAR- The St. Jude Dream Home is officially ready to be given away to one lucky winner.

On Wednesday, Berkley Building Company hosted a floor signing to dedicate the home with the help of some sponsors of the project.

Tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now.

You have a shot at winning this brand new, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Star.

Its estimated value is $480,000

Tickets are $00-dollars each - and only 9,077 tickets will be sold. So get yours now.

They've sold out in the past...

Money raised goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help provide care for children with life- changing illnesses.





