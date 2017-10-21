Service dogs honored at Boise event

BOISE - You've heard the saying, "a dog is a man's best friend."

That certainly rings true for men and women who have found helping hands - or paws - through service dogs.

On Saturday, service dogs were honored for all that they do at an event called "Service Dogs, All Dogs, for Mental Health," at Cecil D. Andrus Capitol Park in Boise.

The people who attended had opportunities to connect with resources, find information about the legal rights of people with disabilities and mental illness, and find answers to other questions they might have.

"How to handle a service dog, how to greet people who have service dogs, what their legal rights are in the community, and then how to train a service dog and where to get a service dog," said Cheryl Bloom with Idaho Service Dog Advocates.

"We've been able to meet a number of people at the event who have challenges with mental illness, and they're going to be able to move forward in a positive way now," said Eric Cawley with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

