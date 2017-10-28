Onward Shay! Boise Marathon starts 9 a.m. Sunday

BOISE - Organizers of the Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, Half-marathon, 10K and 5K have done a lot of work leading up to Sunday's race, which starts at 9 a.m., and that work includes coordinating street closures.

All of the races start and finish at Payette Brewing Company, on Pioneer Street, just southeast of 13th and River streets.

The street closures will mostly be in the North End: Harrison Boulevard, 13th Street, Eastman between Harrison and 13th, 15th Street from River to Hays, and Resseguie from 13th to 15th. They will be closed at varying times between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. When they reopen depends on the progress of the race.

Proceeds from Onward Shay! benefit a number of charities.

"Any of the net proceeds go back to local charity groups, and those are Shay's favorite charity groups, including the RODS (Racing for Orphans with Down Syndrome), the Pesky Foundation, the Women's and Children's Alliance - we support those," said Keith Hughes, event director. "And we directly support some cancer research organizations."

Onward Shay! is named for Shay Hirsch, a Boise woman and a passionate runner who died in 2014 after a long battle with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer.

"She signed off all of her letters to her friends during the struggle 'Onward,'" Hughes said. "Everything was just about moving forward and moving life on beyond where she was."

