Meridian gym hosts 'strongest man' competition

MERIDIAN - A “strongman” competition drew a large crowd Saturday at The Mecca Gym in Meridian.

Several competitors tried to out-lift each other, but there’s another reason for the event – it raised money for Wishes For Warriors, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans.

“We have given them our full support with this event, and try and raise some money for them,” said Eric Cafferty of Mecca Gym. “Thank you for everything that they’ve sacrificed for us. We’re just trying to give back to them.”

Wishes For Warriors ambassadors in Meridian take veterans on excursions such as fishing trips and, in some cases, skydiving.

Mecca Gym raised more than $11,000 for Wishes For Warriors in 2016, and is hoping to surpass that total this year.

© 2017 KTVB-TV