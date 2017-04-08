Meridian Canine Rescue opens new facility

(Photo: Gretchen Parsons/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - The Meridian Humane Society has a new name – and a new home.

Meridian Canine Rescue celebrated the opening of its new facility on Saturday. It is located on East Scenery Lane, off of Stratford Drive just south of Franklin Road, near Storey Park.

The new facility is four times the size of the organization’s former location.

Right now, Meridian Canine Rescue has about 40 dogs that are ready to be adopted.

“When we see someone come in and have the instant connection, it makes it worthwhile, because we know for these dogs coming into Idaho, coming to Meridian, sometimes was the difference between life and death,” said Jessica Ewing, executive director of Meridian Canine Rescue. “Now they’ll be with families forever who will love them. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Until the dogs find their next home, Meridian Canine Rescue will be more like a doggie daycare than an animal shelter.

There are indoor and outdoor play areas, and dogs will be walked around Storey Park.

© 2017 KTVB-TV