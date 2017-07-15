Humans join dogs in kennels to promote adoption

MERIDIAN - An animal adoption fundraiser with a unique twist took place this weekend.

Meridian Canine Rescue held its first ever “Through Their Eyes” event.

For 24 hours, from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, volunteers and staff lived inside of kennels with select dogs who were waiting to be adopted. The idea was to help shine a more positive light on dogs who were routinely overlooked by potential adopters.

“Part of the reason we’re doing this event is to feature dogs who don’t always represent themselves very well to adopters when they’re in a kennel,” said Jessica Ewing, executive director of Meridian Canine Rescue. “We’re learning a lot more about their experience, and we have enjoyed it, actually.”

Six dogs were featured Saturday. If you would like to meet any of them, stop by Meridian Canine Rescue, located at 501 E. Scenery Lane, Suite 100, in Meridian.

