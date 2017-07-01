Grocery Outlet stores launch Independence From Hunger drive

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s 7th annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive is underway, and continues through the entire month of July.

Grocery Outlet stores in Boise are teaming up with the Boise Rescue Mission.

“One of the great things about the Independence From Hunger campaign is that 100 percent of our proceeds go directly to that community partner, and we thought who better to benefit 100 percent from what we’re able to do here with our customers than the Boise Rescue Mission,” said Michelle Rigdon, co-owner of the Grocery Outlet in the Overland Park shopping center.

You can donate food or money at the store or online. Pre-bagged paper sacks of food are also available to purchase for the mission.

The Boise Rescue mission is looking for canned meat, fruit, and snacks for children.

