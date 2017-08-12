Dozens of local kids treated to back-to-school shopping trip

ADA COUNTY - About 100 children from around the community got the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer Saturday, in the third annual Shop With A Sheriff back-to-school event.

Dagan Fluke of the Ada County Sheriff’s Employee Association said the school supplies were all taken care of, so each child was paired up with an officer and given $200 to spent at Walmart on things like shoes, coats, and hygiene items.

The participating children's families had signed up with the association in advance.

Fluke said the event really helps families get over a financial hump at the start of the school year.

“It really makes an impact on their lives, and so it can get pretty emotional at times when you see that impact come into play,” Fluke said.

The children also received backpacks filled with school supplies.

Participating officers included Ada Co. Sheriff's deputies; Eagle, Kuna, Star, Meridian and Garden City police officers; Idaho State Police troopers; Idaho Dept. of Corrections officers; Ada Co. Juvenile Probation officers; Fourth District Probation and Parole officers; and Ada Co. Misdemeanor Probation officers.

The Boise Police Association also hosted a Shop With A Cop event Saturday.

© 2017 KTVB-TV