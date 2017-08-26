Dogs have their day at Nampa pool

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

NAMPA - The swimming pool at Lakeview Park in Nampa went to the dogs – for a day.

The 10th annual Pooch Party started with a one-mile walk around the park, followed by a costume contest, a super dog trick contest, and a canine look-alike contest.

Jennifer Vanderpool with the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department says the purpose of the party is two-fold.

“Dogs love water, so any chance they get to jump in the water they enjoy,” Vanderpool said. “And it’s a fundraiser for dog parks in Nampa. So we support the Amity dog park, and we have an upcoming new park.”

That new dog park wll be on Smith Avenue and Midway Road.

Construction has not yet begun.

