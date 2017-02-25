Dairy farmers, Girl Scouts team up for Idaho Foodbank

BOISE - A very special guest joined the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage on Saturday - as the Girl Scouts handed out milk and cookies outside the Albertsons at McMillan and Eagle Rd.

"Cookie," a two-month-old calf, was decked out in Girl Scouts attire to help promote "Cookies From The Heart," a team effort between the Girl Scouts, the United Dairymen of Idaho and Albertsons.

For each box purchased or donated through "Cookies From The Heart," the Idaho Foodbank will receive donations to help support milk for families in need across Idaho.

"We think it's a great way to promote Girl Scouts and get the dairy farmers in the community to see how it works and get the joy of it," said Kristin Roeloff of the United Dairymen of Idaho.

You can still participate in Cookies From The Heart by purchasing Moo Bucks, available at all Albertsons check stands.





