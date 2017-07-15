Church volunteers help build homes

BOISE - Hundreds of people with a Boise church rolled up their sleeves to help families in need Saturday.

For five years now, the Cathedral of the Rockies has raised money and framed homes for Habitat For Humanity.

On Saturday, about 300 volunteers helped build the walls of two homes on its campus near Amity and Maple Grove.

“Part of our role is not just to serve the families that we’re privileged to serve, but it’s bringing community resources together,” said Tom Lay of Habitat For Humanity. “It is people and money and materials and land and those sorts of things. We put that together because people want to give.”

The homes will be completed on lots located in Garden City.

© 2017 KTVB-TV