Run in style at the Boise Women's Classic

The Boise Women’s Classic is back! The theme - selected by last year's participants - is "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" and women of all fitness levels are encouraged to put on elegant race wear and lace up. Run in your pearls or even your evening wear - it's up to you! You can run or walk a mile, a 5k, a 10k or a half-marathon; women of all fitness levels are welcome. Finishers will enjoy a complimentary fruit and juice bar, massage, entertainment and charm bracelet. Race day is July 15. The Boise Women’s Classic is part of the Run Boise! race series that includes the Onward Shay Marathon and the Turkey Day 5k.

Register here: http://on.ktvb.com/2srmugj

