Colorado rancher plows mile-wide 'Trump' sign

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Colon cancer cases increase in millennials
-
Proposal would eliminate grocery sales tax
-
Family keepsakes find their way home
-
Legislation proposed to give victims a voice
-
Possible increases to Fish and Game licenses
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Distracted driving causes premiums to soar
-
What you should know about short-term rentals
-
Ways to Save: High-performance LED projector
-
8-year-old steals the show at BSU hoops game
More Stories
-
Boise Police Department welcomes new K9 officerMar. 3, 2017, 10:53 a.m.
-
Proposal would eliminate grocery sales taxMar. 2, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Marsy's Law: Legislation aimed at giving victims more rightsMar. 2, 2017, 9:39 p.m.