'Cinnaholic,' 'Rural Haze' coming to The Village at Meridian

'Cinnaholic' at The Village at Meridian (Photo: Mary Kinzle/KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- Two new shops are set to open at The Village at Meridian this week.

'Cinnaholic,' originally featured on the hit reality show, 'Shark Tank,' is a create-your-own gourmet vegan cinnamon roll concept, where guests can choose from more than 20 different frosting flavors and toppings (think frozen yogurt shop, but for cinnamon rolls).

This is the 13th nationwide Cinnaholic location and the first location in Idaho.

'Rural Haze,' which opens Thursday, March 30th, will feature Bohemian and Western-style chic clothing and will also carry rustic home decor.

This is the first location for the locally owned business.

Both businesses are located at the northeast end of The Village, near Paperie + Pen and Yardhouse.

