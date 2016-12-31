Chef Pat Mac's Pork Tenderloin & Rice Pilaf

Pork Tenderloin and Rice pilaf, a great alternative if you don't want to spend the money on a prime rib or Turkey. This recipe is one of most popular dishes that we deliver to our Meal of the Week clients.

Ingredients

Pork Tenderloin

2-3 pounds of pork tenderloin

1 tablespoon oil

2 tablespoon lemon juice

Rub mix:

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons coriander

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

There should be two pork tenderloins in package so separate them and coat both of them in oil and lemon juice rubbing it in.

Work the rub mix in with your hands coating the entire loin. Place in a greased baking dish and bake at 400 for 35-40 minutes.

Let it rest for 7-8 minutes on a cutting board before slicing it in thin cuts.

Rice Pilaf

2 tablespoon butter

2 1/2 cups water

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

1 cup rice

1/4 cup orzo

2 tablespoons slivered almonds

Preheat oven to 400

In a small pot bring water to a boil and add butter and chicken bouillon, stir until butter is melted all the way.

Spread rice, almonds and orzo in a baking dish and pour your small pot over the rice after its been boiled and butter is melted. Immediately cover with foil tightly and bake for 23-25 minutes.

Remove foil and if you see a small pool of liquid still standing simply cover it again and bake for another 3-5 minutes. Stir when rice is done and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving.

