CEO of Coeur d'Alene Casino arrested for battery

POST FALLS, Idaho—The CEO of the Coeur d'Alene Casino, Resort, Hotel in Worley, Idaho was arrested and booked Tuesday on charges of battery, according to the Post Falls Police booking log.

Francis SiJohn was named CEO of the Coeur d'Alene Casino, Resort, Hotel in 2016.

Post Falls police confirmed SiJohn got into an argument while drinking in Spokane. Court documents said the victim was SiJohn's brother. Officials with Post Falls Police Department said he later showed up at his brother's house in Post Falls.

Court documents said the victim's wife called police around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday and said a group of men had beat up her husband and fled. She told police they left in a burgundy Cadillac with Washington plates. While the officer was on his way to the home, court documents said he saw a car matching that description and stopped it.

According to court documents, SiJohn had what appeared to be fresh blood on his face and the left side of his face was swollen. Officers said he also had blood on his hands and pants. SiJohn told police he was in a "tangle," court documents stated.

Court documents said the officer asked SiJohn to get out of the car, they placed him in handcuffs and put him in the back of the patrol car. No weapons were found on SiJohn or in the vehicle, according to court records.

SiJohn's son was also identified in court documents as being with him at the time of the fight. He is in custody at the juvenile detention center. He is also charged with battery.

SiJohn paid his $300 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 7.

A spokesperson for the Coeur d'Alene Tribe said they will not comment or give statements on any employees or members of the tribe.

KREM 2 also reached out to SiJohn's sister-in-law, who witnessed the incident, but she declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

